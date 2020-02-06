Thursday, February 6, 2020

ESD Youth and Government Team Awarded at State Conference

Students at the Episcopal School of Dallas earned various awards at the Youth and Government state competition that took place last weekend.

Junior and club president Zander Knight received an Outstanding Delegate award. Junior Lily Yandell and sophomore Natalie Parker who clerked at the State Affairs General Assembly received Distinguished Delegate awards. 

Graduating seniors Brian Jones received the Outstanding Club Leader award and Nikash Harapanahalli, elected State Affairs Forum State Chair, had his final proposal passed by the general assembly, an accomplishment only granted to eight Texas students.

“From being an award-winning seventh grader sitting in an audience of more than two thousand to becoming a state leader giving speeches on stage to that same group of two thousand brilliant kids, amazing adults, and devoted statesmen and women, my six years in Youth and Government have fundamentally shaped my moral, political, and civic self,” said Nick. “I do not know who I would be without it.”

