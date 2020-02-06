Thursday, February 6, 2020

Landscape Architect to Speak on Downtown Parks

Mary Margaret Jones, President and Senior Principal of Hargreaves Jones, an architecture firm responsible for designing downtown Dallas parks such as Carpenter Park and Belo Garden, will deliver a Dallas Architecture Forum lecture at the Dallas Museum of Art on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

The firm says the goal of Belo Garden’s 1.7 acre park, which will feature a plaza space and fountain, is to transform the “character, perception, and livability of downtown Dallas.”

An expansion of Carpenter Park at 5.6 acres will connect Downtown and East Dallas, with renovations featuring a reimagined Robert Irwin sculpture, bocce and shuffleboard courts, food trucks, and sparkling nighttime lighting. Construction is projected to commence in mid-2020.

Jones is expected to discuss these plans as well as her leadership of the NYC-based firm’s global projects, most notably on the 2012 London Olympics and Zaryadye Park in Moscow. She also co-authored the book Landscapes & Gardens which “celebrates the power of landscape and gardens to impact our everyday lives.”

“We believe Ms. Jones and her studio’s work are impactful both around the world and here in Dallas, and we encourage attendance for her important presentation.” -Forum Executive Director Nate Eudaly

Tickets can be purchased at the event, click here to learn more.

