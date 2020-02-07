GALLERY: 4Word Gala Patron Party

This year’s 4word gala chair Charity Wallace, a veteran of the George W. Bush administration and founder of Wallace Global Impact, recently hosted a party for supporters at the Bush Museum ahead of the Feb. 22 event.

The party featured a tour of the museum followed by a reception in Cafe 43 with beverages and delicious hors d’oeuvres.

Former First Lady Laura Bush is the keynote speaker for the fifth-annual gala, which will be at the Dallas Renaissance Hotel.

Proceeds from the gala benefit 4word, a faith-based community of professional women that seeks to provide personal connections and mentoring.

(Courtesy photos)