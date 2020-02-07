Greenhill Freshman Reps School at YMCA Convention

Greenhill School students have been busy garnering accolades, including one freshman who represented her school at a recent YMCA convention.

Greenhill freshman Shreeya Madhavanur was honored with the Distinguished Delegate Award at the YMCA Texas Youth and Government Convention in Austin this past weekend, where she defended her bill on personal land rights for water removal and debated other bills in committee and in a plenary session at the Texas State Capitol Building.

Two visual arts students won first place in The Private School Art Invitational (PSAI) Exhibit & Contest last month. Eighth-grader Ruth Gebru placed first in the Photography category for her grade level, while seventh-grader Amanda Park also placed first in the same category for her grade level.

Eighth-graders Mason Chow, Lyric Heber, Serena Martin, Marina Richard, and Ravi Vasan; and seventh-graders Oliver Burke, Aman Jaleel, Lauren Harrington, Eleanor Faems, and Sherry Zhang also exhibited work in the contest.

The Greenhill Robotics Teams each qualified for the Arkansas Regional Championships in February after a successful showing at the Arkansas qualifier in January. Team 9045 Motorhead won its second Inspire Award of the season while Team 9054 Viridian captured the Control Award.