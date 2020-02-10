Hollywood Henderson Aims to Inspire at Nexus Event

Former Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson, who helped lead the team to three Super Bowls, will share his inspiring story at the Auxiliary of Nexus Spring Luncheon on April 6 at the Hilton Anatole.

Despite his outward triumphs, Henderson battled addiction, only to become sober in 1983.

“If you fall, fall on your back. If you can look up, you can get up.” -Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson

Using his passion for sports, Henderson founded the East Side Youth Services and Street Outreach, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Austin youth by facilitating recreational activities. ESYSSO has provided the community with a renovated football field and eight-lane track. Through Thomas Henderson Films, Henderson helps inform the incarcerated about prevention, recovery, and sobriety. Henderson also authored a best-selling autobiography entitled Out of Control.

Kicking off with a private event on February 12th, the luncheon will aid in Nexus’s mission to “serve as a link to sobriety, independence, and dignity for low-income women and their families affected by addiction.” In 2019, the Nexus Recovery Center provided substance abuse treatment to 1,900 women and adolescent girls as well as accompanying 364 children, including 71 babies.