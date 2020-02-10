Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 3-9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHO HIT THE TREE BRANCH?

A moving truck driver hit a tree branch in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue, causing it to snap, police said. The incident was reported at 9:28 a.m. Feb. 4. The driver denied causing the damage to the tree.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

Arrested at 2:30 a.m.:a 41-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A thief took a Trek dual sport mountain bicycle from an attached garage in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue. The incident was reported at 9:11 a.m.

An irresponsible motorist rear-ended a car in the 5600 block of High School Avenue without stopping to leave information. The incident was reported at 7:15 p.m.

4 Tuesday

A burglar rifled through the glove box of a Range Rover that was left unlocked in the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue, but didn’t take anything. The incident was reported at 7:41 a.m.

A crook sent a fictitious email asking for Ebay gift cards from a woman in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue. The sender used the name of her boss, so she bought two $200 Amazon gift cards and 10 $200 Ebay gift cards. The incident was reported at 6:02 p.m.

6 Thursday

Arrested at 2:03 p.m.: a 27-year-old woman accused of expired motor vehicle registration and warrants in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A thief got into a Jaguar in the 3100 block of St. Johns Drive and took jackets. The incident was reported at 10:43 a.m.

A truck driver caught the edge of a low-hanging tree limb with the box van he was driving in the 3800 block of Maplewood Avenue, tearing the limb from the tree.

7 Friday

Arrested at 7:17 p.m.: a 43-year-old man for warrants in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

8 Saturday

A burglar got into an unlocked Lexus RX5 in the 5300 block of Byron Avenue and took a Dell laptop, Galaxy AirPods, a driver’s license and $100 in cash. The incident was reported at 9:51 a.m.

A crook transferred $75,000 from the bank account of a man in the 3400 block of Lindenwood Avenue Jan. 14, then another $7,000 Jan. 29 without his permission. The incident was reported at 10:24 a.m.

A thief got into a home in the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive via the back door and took an Apple MacBook, an Apple MacBook Pro, and a key. The incident was reported at noon.

9 Sunday

Arrested at 8:13 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

Arrested at 9:15 p.m.: a 47-year-old woman in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue accused of running a stop sign and warrants.

UNIVERSITY PARK

3 Monday

A scoundrel threatened a man in the 3400 block of Purdue Street via FaceTime and text message around 5:39 p.m.

A crook opened an account in a woman’s name from the 4500 block of Shenandoah Avenue. The incident was reported to police 6:58 p.m.

An irresponsible motorist hit a Honda Fit in the 6300 block of Hillcrest Avenue around 7:05 p.m. and left the scene.

A thief broke a vehicle window in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane around 7:27 p.m. and took various clothing items, an Amazon Kindle, and more.

4 Tuesday

Arrested at 2 p.m.: a 29-year-old man in University Park accused of theft of property.

Two crooks kicked in the rear door of a building in the 6500 block of Dickens Avenue around 7:56 p.m.

5 Wednesday

A burglar got into a home in the 3400 block of Marquette Street while the homeowner was asleep and took a TV, a computer monitor, a computer mouse, a passport, and more. The incident was reported at 9 a.m.

6 Thursday

A crook used the identity of a woman in the 4100 block of Druid Lane to get a credit account around 1:25 p.m.

Two scoundrels threw glass bottles at a woman’s Volkswagen Jetta at 6:35 p.m. in the 8400 block of Preston Road and damaged the hood.

7 Friday

Arrested at 7:45 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of evading arrest in University Park.

Arrested at 8:10 p.m.: a 21-year-old man in the 2900 block of Lovers Lane accused of public intoxication.

8 Saturday

An irresponsible motorist hit a Toyota Prius at 12:21 a.m. in the 3400 block of Binkley Avenue and left the scene.

A porch pirate took a gift bag with two gifts, including an Amazon Echo Dot, from a home in the 3400 block of Villanova Drive. The incident was reported at 3:13 p.m.

9 Sunday

Arrested at 10:55 p.m.: a 27-year-old man in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane for a warrant.