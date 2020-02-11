CAMP Plans PJ Party for Kids, So Parents Can Enjoy Valentine’s Date Night

With freeze dancing, crafts, pizza, and stories, CAMP Dallas has planned a night of fun for kids, so Mom and Dad can have that Valentine’s date.

“Instead of dialing up the babysitter, drop your kids off for a pajama party at CAMP,” the store event planners said.

The company’s Dallas location, which is at The Hill, will offer child-friendly fun from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14, and the only caveat is that each child must be potty-trained.

“We are happy to assist the potty training process and encourage trips to the bathroom, but we do not change diapers,” organizers said.

The new Dallas location is the first Texas location, and offers a blend of play and product for children and families, with rotating themes. The 13,000-square-foot store feels like summer camp, and plays like summer camp, too. The store boasts a canteen area in the front, the Magic Door that leads into an interactive space, and plenty of activities on a daily basis. Now that the store is open, guests can become members and get updates on new events and other perks. Some special activities require a paid ticket.

Tickets are $45 per child, and reservations can be made here.