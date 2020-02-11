Dragon Street Gears Up for Third Thursday Art Walk
The monthly Third Thursday Art Walk with the Dragon Street galleries kicks off at 5 p.m. Feb. 13, and lasts until 8 p.m. Visitors can amble down historic Dragon Street, checking out various businesses and galleries in the Dallas Design District.
This month’s participants include Robert Lawrence Designs, Ferrari Gallery, Joel Cooner Gallery, Christopher Martin Gallery, Gary Riggs Home, Beaudry Gallery, ALG Collective, Laura Rathe Fine Art, Latino Arts Project, Stacie Hernandez Fine Art, Samuel Lynne Galleries, and CINQ Gallery.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.