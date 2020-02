Spencer Buchholz will lead six Highland Park qualifiers to the Class 5A Region III tournament this weekend in Pflugerville.

Buchholz won a District 9-5A title on Feb. 6 in Princeton. Henry Hoy and Parker Stafford claimed silver medals in their respective weight classes. Carter Puckett, Edward Stocker, and Cooper Chapman came in third.

Top regional finishers will advance to the 5A state tournament on Feb. 20-22 in Cypress, just north of Houston.