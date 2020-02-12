Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 2 – 9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: KEYS TO UNHAPPINESS

Before 10 a.m. Feb. 4, one or more jerks keyed vehicles belonging to a 76-year-old man, a 65-year-old woman, and a 47-year-old man at homes in the 4600 block of College Park Drive. Two other residents of that block reported unspecified vandalism on Feb. 3 and 4.

3 Monday

Reported at 2:49 p.m.: a crook used the debit card of a 41-year-old woman from the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane to steal less than $1,000.

Arrested at 7:11 p.m.: a 20-year-old man accused of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and evading on foot in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 7:26 p.m., a burglar smashed the window to steal from a vehicle at Inwood Village.

4 Tuesday

Overnight before 8:42 a.m., one or more burglars pried exterior doors open and entered multiple businesses including Keller Williams, the Wade Law Firm, and the Preston Royal Acupuncture Clinic in the 12700 block of Preston Road.

Police did not provide the reporting time for vandalism at a home in the 4500 block of Alta Vista Lane.

A bad fellow (or gal) drove off before 11:05 a.m. with a 30-year-old Fate, Texas man’s vehicle from the 4400 block of Goodfellow Drive. A vehicle burglary occurred in the same block.

Before 11:16 a.m., a rascal damaged a window at a home in the 11100 block of Russwood Circle.

At 2:20 p.m., Tuesday Morning at the Preston Valley Shopping Center reported a customer for damaging a vase.

Reported at 3:21 p.m.: a crooked customer went on a shopping spree with credit cards stolen out of a University Park woman’s vehicle at Saint Michael Episcopal School on Douglas Avenue.

Before 4:59 p.m., a mischief maker smashed three windows of a Highland Park woman’s vehicle at Inwood Village.

5 Wednesday

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store at Inwood Road near Forest Lane and shoplifting at Victoria’s Secret at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at noon in the 9700 block of Midway Road: a 52-year-old woman viewed as a “danger to herself.”

Arrested at 2:58 p.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of refusing to leave NorthPark Center when asked and giving a fictitious name to police.

Before 5:33 p.m., a burglar broke into a Mesquite woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center and took the contents.

Arrested at 8:39 p.m.: a 30-year-old woman accused of shoplifting at Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center.

6 Thursday

A reckless and irresponsible motorist fled before 3:37 p.m. after striking another vehicle at Preston Center.

Before 4:54 p.m., two crooks took property from the parking lot at the Edgemere retirement community at Thackery Street and Northwest Highway.

Taken before 6:34 p.m.: contents from a Rockwall couple’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

7 Friday

Police did not provide the reporting time for thefts from a home in the 5900 block of Azalea Lane and at Preston Royal Village.

Before 9:47 a.m., burglars pried open the front door of Village Burger Bar in the 12300 block of Inwood Road and stole property.

8 Saturday

Stolen before 5:22 p.m.: a Prosper man’s motorcycle from the 8900 block of Dallas North Tollway.

9 Sunday

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at a home in the 8400 block of Lakemont Drive.

Taken before 4:03 p.m.: contents from a Plano man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 4:47 p.m.: a 51-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 12900 block of Preston Road.