Three More Dallas ISD Schools Up for Blue Ribbon

Just a year after three Dallas ISD schools achieved National Blue Ribbon status, the district can boast that three more are up for consideration: Henry W. Longfellow Career Exploration Academy, Dr. Wright L. Lassiter Early College High School, and Edward Titche Elementary School.

The three schools are among only 26 in Texas nominated for the 2020 National Blue Ribbon School honor. The U.S. Department of Education awards the Blue Ribbon recognition to schools where students perform at very high levels or where exemplary progress is being made toward closing achievement gaps.

Last year, Walnut Hill Elementary, Jack Lowe Elementary, and Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet School were named National Blue Ribbon Schools.

This is the second nomination for Longfellow and Lassiter – each were nominated in 2014, with Longfellow picking up an award. Only three years ago, Titche was one of the state’s lowest-performing campuses and facing possible closure in 2017 if it didn’t meet state standards. This year, all three earned As in the Texas Education Agency’s A-F rankings.

Longfellow Principal Lorena Hernandez said the school promotes student leadership at every opportunity.

“We are building leaders, not just students who excel at academics,” Hernandez said. “And this Blue Ribbon recognition lets our students, teachers, and families know that our commitment to excellence has paid off.”

Nominated schools must now complete a rigorous application process through the U.S. Department of Education. Announcements of the national award winners will be made in September 2020. Schools that receive the award will be recognized at the Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony in Washington D.C.