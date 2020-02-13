Give Back this Valentine’s, Take Ride in Heart Car

Valentine’s Day brings hearts in abundance: on chocolate boxes, cards, gift wrapping, teddy bears, and balloons. But this year, you can celebrate with a Heart Car, an expression of love to heart disease sufferers.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, and through efforts such as the Alto art car, we hope to raise additional awareness and funds across North Texas.” said Kathryn Allen, senior vice president of American Heart Association, North Texas.

Designed by a survivor of heart disease, the Heart Car by Alto rideshare service will partially benefit the American Heart Association in honor of American Heart Month. Alto users will have the chance to get a ride in the Heart Car for the duration of February.

“Supporting our community and nonprofits – especially nonprofits based in the DFW region – is extremely important to the fabric and identity of Alto,” said Will Coleman, Alto Founder and CEO.