IF/THEN Ambassador Statues To Be Displayed at NorthPark Center

If you’ve ever wondered what it would look like to have 120 remarkable women in one location, an upcoming display at NorthPark Center will give you that opportunity.

Lyda Hill Philanthropies chose 120 women in STEM (10 from Dallas) to be IF/THEN ambassadors. All 120 will have their statue displayed at NorthPark Center beginning May 1.

Designed to help advance women “innovators” in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), IF/THEN is working to “inspire the next generation of pioneers,” namely middle school-age girls, by raising awareness about the growing number of occupations and fields that require such knowledge and skills, including social media, fashion design, and professional sports.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, in 2015, only 24 percent of all STEM jobs nationwide were held by women.

