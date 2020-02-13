Locals to Defend Home Turf in SPC Meet

Last year, Houston-area schools swept every team title during the SPC winter championship meet. This weekend, some local teams would like to change that.

St. Mark’s, ESD, Greenhill, and Hockaday each will hope to gain an advantage by hosting the three-day meet, which includes contests in basketball, soccer, wrestling, and swimming.

The Lions are a top seed in boys basketball, where they will try to unseat two-time defending champion Houston Christian. St. Mark’s, which last won the title in 2007, was third a year ago.

Hockaday will be among the favorites in girls soccer after falling to St. John’s in the championship game last season. The Daisies are seeking their first crown since 2013.

In girls basketball, Greenhill will aim to avenge last year’s loss to three-time champion Kinkaid. The Hornets, trying to bring home a trophy for the first time since 2014, are a top seed in the bracket.

The swimming competition will take place Thursday at the Lewisville ISD Natatorium. All other titles will be decided on Saturday afternoon.

SPC WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Feb. 13-15, 2020

Sport Host Top seeds Defending champ Boys basketball Greenhill St. Mark’s, St. Stephen’s Houston Christian Girls basketball ESD Greenhill, Kinkaid Kinkaid Boys soccer Greenhill Casady, Kinkaid Bellaire Episcopal Girls soccer Hockaday Hockaday, St. John’s St. John’s Wrestling St. Mark’s N/A St. John’s