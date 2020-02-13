Love Is In the Air At Reunion Tower

Love is in the air… 470 feet in the air at Reunion Tower’s GeO-Deck.

This year, Reunion Tower is introducing 68-second wedding ceremonies in the elevator on the way to the GeO-Deck to allow love birds to exchange vows for the first time or renew their vows.

The tower also reportedly averages more than 700 marriage proposals per year.

“Reunion Tower is an icon of many things — the Dallas skyline, community, and family — but it truly embodies love,” Reunion Tower President Dusti Groskreutz said. “People flock to Reunion Tower year-round to express their love to one another, but Valentine’s Day is our favorite season at Reunion Tower because we are reminded of how important the tower’s role is in the expression of that love.”

There will be a Valentine’s Day-themed light show at the tower Feb. 14 and 15, and a family date night from 3-6 p.m. Feb. 16 with music from DJ K Sprinkles and Valentine’s-themed crafts.