Perot Offers Lovebirds Chance to Rock Valentine’s Day

Seeking a unique night out for Valentine’s Day? Prepare to be swept away at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s Romancing the Stone, a gem-themed celebration of love for adults 21 and up from 7-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

The event will include interactive activities focused on the science of love and attraction – from heart and brain dissections to crystal wrapping jewelry making and DIY love potion fragrances – sure to make for an unforgettable Valentine’s night.

Organizers said there are a limited number of tickets remaining.

Crack a geode, pan for take-home sapphires, take part in a scavenger hunt, hear about the history of the engagement ring, enjoy dancing and a light painting booth, and capture the fun in a 360-degree photo booth.

Plus enjoy Italian-themed food stations by Wolfgang Puck Catering featuring grilled chicken parm medallions, baby spinach, and ricotta manicotti, grilled and roasted vegetable platters, chocolate-covered strawberries, Italian wedding cookies, cheesecake bites and more.

Tickets are $70 per person for members and $75 per person for non-members. Dinner and dessert included. Cash/credit bars available. Cocktail attire suggested. Guests must be 21 years of age with valid ID. For a full schedule and to purchase tickets in advance, go to perotmuseum.org/romance.