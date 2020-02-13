Ronald McDonald House Celebrates February with heART

In honor of the month of love, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas is offering a limited release of customizable heART Locks that will be displayed at the House’s new heART installation permanently.

Revealed when RMHD opened The Dekelboum Family Foundation Wing, the heART installation is a 9-foot wide red metal heart that will eventually feature 400 customized heART locks highlighting the individuals and families that support the House through the campaign.

“Purchasing a heART lock is such a fun and meaningful way to show your support for the House, and a terrific way to honor loved ones while receiving permanent recognition,” said Jill Cumnock, Chief Executive Officer of RMHD. “These heART locks will be displayed for years to come as we continue to serve generations of families as they deal with the challenges of children needing medical treatment. Every name they see at the House evidences another individual invested in their well-being, and that sense of shared love makes a difference.”

RMHD serves as a home-away-from-home to families while their children are being treated for critical illnesses or serious injuries in the Dallas area. The House has served more than 39,000 families in its nearly 40-year history, and no family is ever turned away for an inability to pay.

In late 2019, RMHD opened The Dekelboum Family Foundation Wing, adding 30 new guest rooms that allow the House to serve 800 more families a year while their children are being treated for critical illnesses or injuries in the Dallas area.

The limited quantity RMHD heART locks are currently available at www.rmhdallas.org, or by calling 214-631-7354.