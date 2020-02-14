Baby Day To Celebrate Early Learning at the DMA

After a successful inaugural year, Baby Day is expanding its free early childhood development programming to nine cities across Texas, including Dallas, where it will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Dallas Museum of Art.

The annual event seeks to raise awareness for the importance of high-quality early learning accessible to more families and communities.

Research shows that 60% of a baby’s energy is spent growing their brains and by age 3, the brain will reach 85% of adult volume.

“We established Baby Day to celebrate the amazing curiosity and brain development that occurs from birth to age 3,” said Sadie Funk, chief executive officer at First3Years. “Every quality interaction and positive experience during this age span strengthens neural connections and grows the brain for the better. At Baby Day events, families and caregivers can learn effective child development techniques that can then be introduced later at home.”

While parent and caregiver interactions are key to building a strong foundation for a child, it’s also the responsibility of an entire community to come together and champion for our youngest learners. As such, Baby Day is growing public support among elected officials, business leaders and non-profit organizations to ensure access to early learning programs for all children.

Among the list of public supporters, the PNC Foundation is this year’s presenting sponsor. Baby Brain Lab, the Center for Children and Families, ChildCare Group, First3Years, Lakeshore Learning, Metrocare Services, the Momentous Institute, and the Warren Center are among the activity station partners at the Dallas event.

“Baby Day aligns perfectly with our $500 million, bilingual initiative PNC Grow Up Great, which helps prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life,” said Brendan McGuire, PNC regional president for Dallas-Fort Worth. “Since it began in 2004, the initiative has served over 5.5 million children across the nation and we’re proud to locally support the efforts and outcomes of Baby Day with these resources.”

The event will feature activities tailored for infants and toddlers from ages 0-3 and range from infant yoga to music classes to dancing, curated art, storytime, and more.

For a full event schedule, check here.