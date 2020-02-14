GALLERY: Trains at NorthPark Celebrates the Patrons and Sponsors

The Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas celebrated the patrons and sponsors that kept them chugging along for the 2019-2020 Holiday season at a party at the home of Melinda Emmons on Nov. 15.

Attended by Honorary Chair Sandra Estess and 2019 Co-Chairs Jill Harvey and Lindy Berkley, the party also welcomed several from presenting sponsor Bank of Texas, including CEO Norm Bagwell.

“There are so many organizations and individuals that make this magical exhibit possible each year,” said Jill Cumnock, CEO of RMHD. “Their commitment to this holiday event provides joy not just to the tens of thousands that visit us each season, but also to the more than a thousand of families we serve each year.”

The Trains at NorthPark welcomes more than 70,000 visitors to Dallas’ favorite shopping destination each season and this year was one of the biggest to date. The largest miniature train exhibit in Texas, The Trains at NorthPark featured 1,600 feet of tracks and more than 700 railcars featuring the corporations, organizations, families, and individuals who make the seasonal attraction possible. Since its launch in 1987, The Trains has helped raise more than $13 million for RMHD.

