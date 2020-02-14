Want to Show Dallas ISD Teachers Some Love?

On Valentine’s Day, we thought we’d take a minute and show teachers some love, too – specifically, the teachers in the Preston Hollow (and Preston Hollow-adjacent) area that mold young minds on a daily basis.

Many of these teachers are now teaching students who survived an October tornado, and many of their classrooms were destroyed when Walnut Hill Elementary, Cary Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School were hit hard by that storm.

So with that in mind, we looked through DonorsChoose, and selected a few campaigns that have been started by teachers in our readership area. Feel like showing teachers (and students) some love this Valentine’s Day? Pick a campaign and go.

The list:

Dr. Coats at Thomas Jefferson needs help providing lodging for his biochemistry students so they can attend the ASBMB Conference in San Diego, California. He’s $30 short of their goal.

Ms. Dina at Pershing Elementary needs $272 to buy extra snacks for her pre-k students.

Ms. Rivas at K.B. Polk wants to create STEAM learning centers for her pre-K students, and needs $372.

Mr. Trevino at Walnut Hill Elementary wants to replace the classroom technology that was destroyed in the tornado. He needs $588 to complete his DonorsChoose campaign.

Mrs. Rivera at Pershing Elementary wants materials to help with literacy instruction in her classroom, but needs $345 to purchase them.

Ms. Chavez at Kramer Elementary would like a new carpet for circle time with her pre-kindergarten class, but she needs $588 to purchase it.

Mr. Nigro at Longfellow Career Exploration Academy would like to help his middle schoolers learn to write code for their Startup Tech, but needs tablets to do it.

The tornado destroyed the camcorder Coach Quezada’s girls soccer team used to record games and practices, to review film later. He’d like to replace it with an iPad and tripod, and needs $163 more to do so.

Mr. Lasvignes at Pershing Elementary needs $547 to buy flexible seating for his classroom.

Ms. Martinez at Franklin Middle School was teaching at Cary, and was reassigned after the tornado. She needs $1,006 to help with teaching reading to sixth graders – she’ll use the funds to purchase iPads to use for small groups.

Mr. Freischlag, the librarian at K.B. Polk, would like a hammock stand to go with his library’s new hammock. He is $265 short of his goal.

Mr. Thomas at Medrano Middle School would like to use dry erase boards, a display rack for decoding charts, and graphic novels to augment his dyslexia instructional materials. He needs $475.

Ms. Davis’s students also came from Cary, and are now at Franklin Middle School. She needs $816 to replace a wireless speaker and get a printer and ink for her classroom.

Ms. Harnsberry at Pershing Elementary needs an overhead projector, and is $376 away from her goal.

Mr. Hunt at Franklin also needs an overhead projector, and is $333 away from his goal.

Coach West at Thomas Jefferson says his team needs baseball cleats. He is $582 away from getting them.

Ms. Rodriguez at K.B. Polk needs books about manners for her students. Her campaign needs $311.

Mrs. Cole at Dealey Montessori would like “Breakout Kits” for her gifted and talented students, and needs $752.

A Kramer Elementary art teacher, Ms. Shores, would like to teach her students digital art, too, and needs $1,065 to buy iPads.

Ms. Anderson at Franklin Middle School wants a human model for her science students so they can learn body systems. She needs about $2,500.

Mr. Huynh at Medrano Middle School would like a NEXSTAR 6SE telescope so his students can see more stars. He needs $971.

Ms. Rios at Pershing Elementary needs $667 for learning centers for her second-grade students.

Mrs. Brown at Pershing would like to put more computers in her classroom, but needs $891 to close the gap.

Ms. Brown at Franklin Middle School would like to purchase dry erase tables for her class, as well as some decor to make her classroom more inviting.

Want to look for more? Check out this list.