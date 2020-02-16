Sunday, February 16, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Left, Nikki Kanzler and Sarah Pumphrey, right, both Ursuline senior student council members, pose with Thomas Jefferson High School history teacher and Ursuline alum Cathleen Cadigan. (Photo courtesy Kevin Gaddis)
Park Cities Preston Hollow Schools 

Ursuline Seniors Fund Thomas Jefferson Prom

Dalia Faheid 0 Comments , , , ,

Like many who texted loved ones on the night of the October tornado, Ursuline seniors texted their Class of 2020 GroupMe to take action, embodying the school’s “Serviam” motto.

Desiring to help those affected in the community, the senior class decided to forego funds raised for their Snowball Dance, giving it instead to Thomas Jefferson High School for their senior prom. After the tornado, the school was closed indefinitely and students relocated to Thomas Edison Middle Learning Center. Ursuline’s 210 girls involved in the project hope to make TJ’s prom more memorable with the donations, which will be used for gifts and decorations.

“I was so touched and inspired as a class leader to see the group effort in wanting to give back to the community and in such a meaningful way.” -Sarah Pumphrey

Senior student council members Nikki Kanzler and Sarah Pumphrey say they are proud of their class and excited to be able to help the community. Kanzler says that through the seniors’ efforts, they are being a part of something bigger than themselves.

“What amazes me is how my class was willing to forego some of the normal amenities at our senior dance solely for the benefit of other students we didn’t even know,” Pumphrey said. “We chose to have less just so their night could be that much more special and be an experience they would never forget.”

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Parish Rover on Display at Perot Museum

Timothy Glaze 0

Area Colleges Offer Camps

Staff Report 0

Acting Classes for the Autistic

Mitch Gruen 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *