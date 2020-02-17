Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 10-16

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: KEYLESS AFTER ENTRY

Before 11:46 a.m. Feb. 10, a thief took a set of keys from an unlocked Chevrolet Silverado in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

11 Tuesday

A thief got into a Cadillac Escalade in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue and took an iPad mini, a $500 pair of sunglasses, and various items from the console overnight before 8 a.m.

An irresponsible motorist hit the back of a BMW X3 that was backing out of a parking space in the Whole Foods parking lot in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive and refused to provide information. The incident was reported at 11:41 a.m.

A crook used a woman’s credit card information to buy a gift card for the OhZone Clinic in the 4300 block of Macarthur Avenue. The incident was reported at 3:41 p.m.

Arrested at 8:46 p.m.: a 23-year-old accused of interfering with an emergency call and assault causing bodily injury in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway.

13 Thursday

A thief took tools worth $800 from a work truck in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue around 8:20 a.m.

15 Saturday

Arrested at 10:30 a.m.: A 61-year-old woman accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle and reckless damage and destruction in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

10 Monday

A crook used a debit card belonging to a woman in the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane. The incident was reported at 9:03 a.m.

A crook took two credit cards and a debit card from the 6000 block of Preston Road around 10:30 a.m.

11 Tuesday

A thief drove away with a 2010 Mazda 6 from the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue overnight before 7:48 a.m.

A thief snagged various clothing items from an unlocked Chevrolet Equinox in the 6800 block of Snider Plaza around 4:17 p.m.

13 Thursday

A burglar took a firearm and a solar battery from a GMC truck in the 3800 block of Southwestern Boulevard overnight before 8 a.m.

A thief snagged a wallet containing three debit cards, two credit cards, and a driver’s license from the 6700 block of Snider Plaza around 6:30 p.m.

14 Friday

A thief took $3,460 in sports equipment from a porch in the 3700 block of Purdue Street around noon.

16 Sunday

A burglar broke into a guest house in the 3800 block of Marquette Street and took a TV and shotgun around 5:45 a.m.

Arrested at 8:20 p.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of theft in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane.

Arrested at 11:20 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of theft in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane.