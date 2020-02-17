Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Megan Miller and Highland Park are scheduled to play six games this week. (File photo: Chris McGathey)
Season Opener on Tap for Lady Scots

Highland Park’s softball season will get into full swing on Monday when the Lady Scots travel to McKinney for the regular-season opener.

The Lady Scots, who advanced to the area round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs last year, will then head to the Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD tournament for five games later this week.

HP will face Euless Trinity and Haltom on Thursday, Lovejoy and Hurst L.D. Bell on Friday, and Fort Worth Nolan on Saturday. After that, the Lady Scots will play their home opener on Feb. 25 against Richardson.

