Vivian Crockett Named DMA Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art

Former Mellon Museum Research Consortium Fellow in Media and Performance Art at the MOMA, Vivian Crockett, has been appointed Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art by the Dallas Museum of Art.

“Vivian has a demonstrated commitment to bringing under-explored artists and practices to the fore. I’m looking forward to working with her to support the DMA’s global and inclusive approach to contemporary art and to contributing new scholarship that helps expand the narrative of art history.” said Anna Katherine Brodbeck, Senior Curator of Contemporary Art.

Crockett is a New York-based Brazilian American researcher, scholar, and curator who specializes in modern and contemporary art of African diasporas, Latinx diasporas, and the Americas.

As a lead researcher at the San Francisco MOMA, Crockett gave voices to underrepresented artists. Recent works include Visual AIDS’ 2017 Day With(out) Art: Alternate Endings, Radical Beginnings, which examined black narratives within the AIDS epidemic, screened at over 120 national and international venues. Crockett’s project, Judson Dance Theater: The Work Is Never Done (2018), was an exhibition exploring the history of a 1960s group whose performances incorporating everyday moments redefined dance.

She is currently an Art History PhD candidate at Columbia University and Joan Tisch Teaching Fellow at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

“We have been actively expanding the range of curatorial expertise and programming at the DMA to reflect both the incredible breadth of our encyclopedic collection and our diverse audiences locally, nationally, and internationally,” -Dr. Agustín Arteaga, DMA Director

DMA officials say Crockett will add “breadth of curatorial expertise across cultures, periods, and geographies.” Beginning on March 9, Crockett will work with Brodbeck and Curator of Contemporary Art Vivian Li to craft an exhibition with international reach.

“The collection’s international scope in postwar and contemporary art will allow us to further the DMA’s commitment to representing the diverse histories and cultures of visitors through exhibitions and programs that are transnational, highlight understudied and underrepresented artists, and support contemporary artists.” said Crockett.