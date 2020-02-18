Armstrong Commemorates Lunar New Year

Armstrong Elementary fourth-graders recently commemorated Lunar New Year with a presentation and performance by a lion dance troupe.

Students learned about traditions and customs surrounding Lunar New Year, including traditional food, clothes, and red envelopes, as part of the event. The lion dance is traditionally meant to bring good luck, prosperity, and happiness for the new year.

“I have enjoyed coming into my children’s classes to present over the years. This was the 10th and final year for our family at Armstrong. By sharing this important and festive holiday that goes on for weeks, I hoped the students had a great time gaining cultural knowledge,” event organizer Linh Matthews said.

The Armstrong PTA and Dads Club are among the sponsors for the event.