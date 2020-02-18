GALLERY: Powerhouse Trio Host a Day of Food

Sisters of Red, Erin Duvall and Molly Duvall Thomas, welcomed friend and founder of Women of Today, Camila McConaughey, to North Texas with a series of fundraising events to benefit the Just Keep Livin Foundation and Child Poverty Action Lab on Feb. 4th. The focus of the day embraced food, music and heart as a common theme.

To kick off the event series, the trio participated in a panel event Tuesday morning along with Alex Snodgrass, of The Defined Dish and recent The New York Times bestselling author. The panel was moderated by Meredith Land, Co-Anchor of NBC 5 News and award-winning broadcast journalist. Guests in attendance for the morning panel – which was held at the Highland Park home of Rusty and Bill Duvall – included Elisa Summers, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Keenan Walker, Michelle Moussa, Emily Porter, and Lisa Moore to name a few. The panel discussion focused on how the women found their calling and the successes and challenges behind creating a work/life balance. The discussion’s overarching theme embraced the power of building a community through philanthropic efforts, embracing a nonperfect life with everyday struggles, and inspirational figures in their life.

Later that evening, a private dinner was held at Le Bilboquet that featured a culinary experience by Alex Snodgrass of The Defined Dish, Camila McConaughey, Chef Momo Sow of Le Bilboquet, Chef Pete Harrison of Dakota’s Steakhouse, and Elizabeth Chambers gifted party favors of cupcakes from Bird Bakery. Guests also enjoyed palomas by female-founded tequila brand, 21 Seeds.

Following the dinner and to conclude the day’s events, guests transitioned down the street to Le Bilboquet’s sister restaurant, Up On Knox, to attend an after party featuring Phil Pritchett and his alter ego British rock group, The British Are Coming. Guests danced all night celebrating the great work of this powerhouse trio.

(Courtesy photos)