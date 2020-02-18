Interabang Books to Talk Texas (and Food)

Fans of books, beef, and all things Texas will get a chance to chat about all three on Feb. 22, as Interabang Books hosts Tom and Lisa Perini of Perini Ranch and Kyle Noonan of FreeRange Concepts.

The bookstore, which has found a new post-tornado home at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane, is bringing the husband-and-wife team for a Perini Ranch cookbook signing, tenderloin tasting, and “Texas talk” with Noonan, whose FreeRange Concepts brought The Rustic, Bowl & Barrel, and Mutt’s to Dallas.

“When a cowboy cook and celebrated restaurateur/entrepreneur come together to chat great food, swap stories, and share the latest in the hospitality biz, you definitely won’t want to miss out,” organizers said. “Plus, it’s a great opportunity to get your hands on the new cookbook, if you haven’t already checked it out.”

Interabang is now located at 5600 W. Lovers Lane, next to Eatzi’s.