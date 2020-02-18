North Dallas Bank Gifts $1 Million to Business Aggies

North Dallas Bank & Trust announced it will provide Texas A&M’s Mays Business School with $1 million in support of their commercial banking program.

“Among the many benefits resulting from this gift is the sustainability of a high-level, industry-focused educational platform that is attracting top students, not only from across Texas but also throughout the U.S., and preparing them for a career in the commercial banking field,” said NDBT President Larry Miller.

“North Dallas Bank & Trust’s partnership with Mays supports our vision to advance the world’s prosperity.” -Eli Jones

Funds will be used towards an endowment and annual awards program, increasing career opportunities for commercial banking students. Honoring NDBT founding chairman Bert Fields Sr. and successor Bert Fields Jr., the endowment will help support commercial banking-related coursework, research, teaching, and professional development activities. With the annual awards program, a commercial banking graduate and undergraduate will receive the monetary Bert Fields Excellence in Banking Award.

“Through opportunities like this, they are developing the next generation of commercial banking leaders.” said Eli Jones, Mays Business School Dean.