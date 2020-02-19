Wednesday, February 19, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Erin Hurlburt and Ursuline are hoping to win another TAPPS state title this week. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
Preston Hollow Sports 

Bears Look to Reclaim Top Spot in TAPPS

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , , ,

Ursuline is poised to add another soccer trophy to its case this week, aiming to reclaim its familiar place atop Texas private schools. But it won’t be easy.

The unbeaten Bears (18-0-1) will face Fort Worth Nolan in the TAPPS Division I state semifinals on Wednesday in Grapevine. Nolan and Ursuline previously played to a 1-1 tie during a nondistrict matchup on Nov. 4.

The semifinal winner will meet either San Antonio Antonian or Houston St. Agnes on Friday for the title.

Ursuline has won championships in 27 of the past 29 seasons, with the most recent coming in 2018. The Bears have outscored their opponents by a combined 99-4 this season under new head coach Darrin Hedges, who came to Ursuline after a successful stint at rival Bishop Lynch.

In their first two playoff games, they rolled to an 8-0 win over Fort Worth All Saints and a 6-0 victory over Trinity Christian.

In TAPPS Division III, the Covenant boys and girls will each play for a state title on Saturday. The boys (15-7-1) outlasted Cristo Rey 2-1 in overtime in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Lady Knights (17-4-1) blanked Flower Mound Coram Deo 3-0 in the semifinals and have outscored their three postseason opponents by a combined margin of 11-0.

You May Also Like

Ursuline, Covenant Take TAPPS Titles

Todd Jorgenson 0

Welch Caps Ursuline Career With Gold

Todd Jorgenson 0

Ursuline Standouts Heading to College

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *