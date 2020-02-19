Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 10–16

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNSOLVEABLE MYSTERY?

The report says a vehicle stolen before 12:01 p.m. Feb. 16 from a home in the 6100 block of Desco Drive was taken by “unknown means,” but was it really? The report also says the spare key fob was left in the vehicle.

10 Monday

Apprehended at 5:49 p.m. in the 10400 block of Quincy Lane: a 28-year-old man described as a “danger to himself.”

11 Tuesday

Before 2:41 a.m., burglars stole from Republic Texas Tavern in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

Before 9:08 a.m., an opportunistic thief waltzed into the open garage of a home in the 6400 block of Meadow Road and made off with some of the contents.

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft from a Carrollton man in the 6100 block of Averill Way and shoplifting from Sunglass Hut at NorthPark Center.

Harassed before noon: an employee at Stage Assisted Living in the 7100 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Stolen before 5:43 p.m.: an employee’s vehicle at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas on Inwood Road.

12 Wednesday

Arrested at 3:03 a.m. at the scene of a wreck in the 4800 block of LBJ Freeway: a 26-year-old man accused of driving under the influence.

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at Inwood Village.

A 67-year-old man in the 10900 block of Crooked Creek Circle reported at 9:15 a.m. that someone had given out his personal information without permission.

Officer responded at 10:32 a.m. to word that a burglar had attempted to enter a home in the 5900 block of Desco Drive.

Reported at 12:58 p.m.: A bully on Feb. 11 slapped, kicked, and pushed a 35-year-old Little Elm woman in the 5900 block of Colhurst Street, and a thief pinched cash from the wallet of a 38-year-old Austin woman at NorthPark Center.

13 Thursday

Police did not provide the reporting time for vandalism at a home in the 5400 block of Druid Lane.

Before 9:32 a.m., a burglar got into a locked apartment building in the 12000 block of Inwood Road. Reported at 1:32 p.m.: a burglar stole from a garage in the same complex.

Reported at 1 p.m.: The identity of the reckless and irresponsible motorist who struck a Rowlett man’s vehicle on Feb. 11 in the 5200 block of Palomar Lane remains unknown.

Reported at 4:22 p.m.: a thief pinched money on Feb. 11 from the wallet of a 69-year-old woman at NorthPark Center.

14 Friday

Reported at 8:07 a.m.: a 58-year-old Coppell man had a bad experience at Preston Center on Feb. 11. He discovered his tailgate and taillights missing.

Reported at 10:15 a.m.: A motorist fled on Feb. 13 after a wreck at Preston Center.

Before 1:56 p.m., an inconsiderate and feckless motorist fled after striking a parked Hertz rental vehicle at the Market at Preston Forest.

Before 3:09 p.m., an apparently strong-legged burglar kicked in the door of a home in the 6100 block of Joyce Way.

Stolen before 4:31 p.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 4600 block of Dorset Road.

Before 7:53 p.m.: a conniving customer forged a doctor’s prescription to get pills at Walgreens in the 3700 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 8:16 p.m., a rogue shattered a window and stole the contents of a 17-year-old Farmers Branch boy’s vehicle at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas on Inwood Road.

15 Saturday

Police did not provide the reporting times for a theft at a home in the 9100 block of Chapel Valley Road and vandalism in the parking lot at NorthPark Center.

Burglarized before 9:40 a.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 5300 block of Waneta Drive.

Before 4:15 p.m., scoundrels stole Texas Roof Management Inc. property at St. Mark’s School of Texas on Preston Road.

16 Sunday

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft from a home in the 7200 block of Lavendale Circle.

MBC Services efforts to remodel a home in the 6500 Pemperton Drive hit a snag. Before 8:59 a.m., a miscreant took the company’s dump trailer.