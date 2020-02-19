Samantha Brown Visits Dallas for Third Season of PBS Show

Travel maven Samantha Brown may have been born in Dallas, but it’s been a minute since she last visited.

One of the more famous names in travel television, she recently brought her Emmy-Award winning PBS show Places to Love to Dallas for a catch-up, and to film what will be the sixth episode of the show’s third season.

Her Dallas episode aspires to take people beyond tourist traps to look at what makes the city a unique place to visit, and hits up some barbecue, a museum, and a few more local destinations.

“I most enjoyed seeing how this city has changed more in five years than most others do in 20,” Brown said. “It’s really a city of small entrepreneurs who are creating personal experiences in a state known for bigness!”

Brown headed to Pecan Lodge for barbecue (“some of the best barbecue in town”), chatted chapeaux with Travis Austin (who gave her a custom cowboy hat), hit the Nasher Sculpture Center, and talked to Katherine Clapner at Dude, Sweet Chocolate.

“My favorite is the Hanoi Fudge Truffles made with dark chocolate, Ethiopian dark-roasted coffee, and sweetened condensed milk,” Brown said of Clapner’s “fearless take on chocolate.”

“It cured my jet lag!”

We had a brief conversation with Brown about her visit, which follows:

PN: What do you think people would find surprising about Dallas?

Brown: I think people will be surprised to see how it’s the local and small businesses that really make the city. Another thing would be the concentration of great art.

PN: Gotta ask – when you were at Pecan Lodge, did you try the Hot Mess, and if so, what did you think?

Brown: I don’t think I had the opportunity to! However, we featured how if you order the 5lbs of meat, you could skip the line and make some friends in the process.

PN: If you only had three hours to spend in Dallas, where would you go?

Brown: I actually have done that when I had some downtime from a speaking engagement! I went to the Bishop Arts District, had a coffee at Wild Detectives, and then took an Uber to enjoy Klyde Warren Park. Now that I know about it, I would also get tacos at Revolver.

Brown’s Dallas episode of Places to Love will air on KERA Feb. 22 at 11 a.m., Feb. 26 at 1:30 a.m., and on March 28 at 11 a.m.