Bid Tonight, Help Dallas Education Foundation Tomorrow

Keren and C.J. Martin, Dallas-based owners of the luxury hospitality brand Ketsali, are hosting a Latin-flavored art auction tonight, all as part of a promise they made in December to help Dallas ISD recover from a devastating EF3 tornado that severely damaged three schools.

The two launched their brand at a glitzy party at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry. They announced there, with Dallas ISD school board president Justin Henry and trustee Edwin Flores, as well as Dallas Education Foundation executive director Mita Havlick, that they would raise $50,000 for the foundation’s tornado relief fund.

“We want to start in our own community by helping the DISD schools affected by these devastating tornados,” Keren said.

A total of 10 Dallas ISD schools were impacted by the Oct. 20 tornado, with three – Thomas Jefferson High School, Cary Middle School, and Walnut Hill Elementary – receiving the brunt of the destruction.

But if heading to the auction tonight at Stanley Korshak is not in the cards, you can still participate – the auction has gone live online and can be accessed by clicking here. In addition to artwork by Fernando M. Diaz, the auction offers a Stanley Korshak party for four, a package of four Dallas Stars tickets with parking pass, a Ketsali hospitality experience, and more.