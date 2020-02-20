Thursday, February 20, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Preston Hollow Schools 

Bid Tonight, Help Dallas Education Foundation Tomorrow

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments , ,

Keren and C.J. Martin, Dallas-based owners of the luxury hospitality brand Ketsali, are hosting a Latin-flavored art auction tonight, all as part of a promise they made in December to help Dallas ISD recover from a devastating EF3 tornado that severely damaged three schools.

The two launched their brand at a glitzy party at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry. They announced there, with Dallas ISD school board president Justin Henry and trustee Edwin Flores, as well as Dallas Education Foundation executive director Mita Havlick, that they would raise $50,000 for the foundation’s tornado relief fund.

“We want to start in our own community by helping the DISD schools affected by these devastating tornados,” Keren said.

A total of 10 Dallas ISD schools were impacted by the Oct. 20 tornado, with three – Thomas Jefferson High School, Cary Middle School, and Walnut Hill Elementary – receiving the brunt of the destruction.

But if heading to the auction tonight at Stanley Korshak is not in the cards, you can still participate – the auction has gone live online and can be accessed by clicking here. In addition to artwork by Fernando M. Diaz, the auction offers a Stanley Korshak party for four, a package of four Dallas Stars tickets with parking pass, a Ketsali hospitality experience, and more.

 

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at bethany.erickson@peoplenewspapers.com.

You May Also Like

Vaughn Mansion Auction Draws Interest

Bill Miller 1

Auction Attendees Go ‘Back to the Future’

Imani Chet Lytle 0

Hyer Elementary Goes Neon

Imani Chet Lytle 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *