GALLERY: Dwell with Dignity Kick Off

Over 230 guests united at the beautiful new Cantoni – Trade showroom to kick off Dwell with Dignity’s largest fundraiser, Thrift Studio, on Feb. 6th.

The stylish event was the “see and be seen” of the interior design world as participants of this year’s fundraiser were announced and celebrated. Dwell with Dignity’s Executive Director Ashley Sharp and Advancement Director Kim Turner announced this year’s team. Shay Geyer, who was racing back to Dallas on a private jet hoping to make the event, serves as the Thrift Studio Honorary Chair, and ALG Collective.

Thrift Studio, the 30-day pop-up shop to be held from April 2nd to May 2nd, will feature luxury furnishings and original art that are dramatically discounted with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the charity’s mission to transform lives through design for those struggling with homelessness and poverty. The items will be showcased in lavishly designed vignettes created by the curated list of prestigious designers.

Prior to opening to the public, Thrift Studio will host an Opening Preview Party on Wednesday, April 1, 6-9PM, featuring cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and the exciting first chance to shop through the wonderland of luxury home furnishings and art. General admission tickets are $125. VIP tickets are $175, offering premiere shopping between 6pm – 7pm and an elevated culinary and mixology experience.

