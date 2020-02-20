Get Planning: Dallas ISD Releases 2020-2021 Calendar

If you’re beginning to plan those summer vacations and back to school shopping, be aware – school for Dallas ISD students begins on August 17.

The 2020-2021 school year begins in mid-August, and ends on May 27, 2021. In between those dates, there are plenty of breaks, including a week for Thanksgiving and a little more than two weeks for Christmas.

Key dates include:

Staff Development/Student Holiday: Sept. 25

Elementary Fair Day and Secondary Student Holiday: Oct 9

Secondary Fair Day and Elementary Student Holiday: Oct. 16

Parent Conferences for Grades pre-K through 5: Oct. 5 and Jan. 11

Parent Conferences for Grades 6–8: Oct. 6 and Jan. 12

Parent Conferences for Grades 9–12: Oct. 12 and Jan. 14

Thanksgiving Break: Nov. 23–27

Winter Break for Students: Dec. 18–Jan. 5

Student Development/Student Holiday: Feb. 12

Spring Break: March 15–19

Student/Staff Holidays: Sept. 7, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, and May 31

Inclement Weather Makeup Days: April 2 and 5

Last Day of School for Students: May 27

For a full calendar, click here.