New Highland Belles, Lieutenants Named for 2020-2021

The award-winning Highland Belles have added 25 new team members to a 2020-2021 roster that also includes 38 returning members and selected five dancers to serve as lieutenants.



The roster was chosen in independently judged tryouts after hopefuls and returning Belles completed a weeklong training process.

Also, The Highland Belles Lieutenants were selected on Jan. 9 after a demanding try-out process in front of a panel of judges. Hannah Stone, Chloe Walsh, Ava Tiffany, Devoney Duclow, and Emerson Mason will take the field in the white fringe worn by lieutenants for the first time when Scots football opens its season in the fall.

Workout and off-season training got underway in January with the first team performance scheduled for late spring.

Dancing under the direction of Shannon Phillips, Belle performances include military, jazz, pom, high kick, prop, and novelty selections.