Thursday, February 20, 2020

FROM LEFT: 2020-2021 lieutenants Hannah Stone, Chloe Walsh, Ava Tiffany, Devoney Duclow, and Emerson Mason. (Courtesy photos)
Park Cities Schools 

New Highland Belles, Lieutenants Named for 2020-2021

The award-winning Highland Belles have added 25 new team members to a 2020-2021 roster that also includes 38 returning members and selected five dancers to serve as lieutenants.

The roster was chosen in independently judged tryouts after hopefuls and returning Belles completed a weeklong training process.

Also, The Highland Belles Lieutenants were selected on Jan. 9 after a demanding try-out process in front of a panel of judges. Hannah Stone, Chloe Walsh, Ava Tiffany, Devoney Duclow, and Emerson Mason will take the field in the white fringe worn by lieutenants for the first time when Scots football opens its season in the fall.

Workout and off-season training got underway in January with the first team performance scheduled for late spring.

Dancing under the direction of Shannon Phillips, Belle performances include military, jazz, pom, high kick, prop, and novelty selections.

FRONT, FROM LEFT: Elaine Allison, Hannah Jackson, Maura Maguire, Carley Hutchison, Devyn Schaller, Olivia Jackson, Logan Parette, and Kate Perdue. MIDDLE: Kaycee Nieuwendyk, Sophia Wright, Ellie Williamson, Charlotte Omundson, Maron Shiller, Alexis Jackson, Riley Laine Peterie, Ande Dugas, and Reagan Hoctor. BACK: Katie Shults, Marin Davenport, Gigi Hagen, Greer Dunston, Lyla Gaubert, Shelby Sides, Kenna McCarter, and Anna Cooke. (COURTESY PHOTOS)

