The inside of the new toy store in Snider Plaza. Photo by Rachel Snyder
Toy Store Opens In Snider Plaza

Rachel Snyder

Park Cities residents have a new, local option in Snider Plaza to find gifts or activities for their children.

The Toy Store opened at 6723 Snider Plaza around Feb. 10.

The store offers toys, games, and activities for newborn children up to 13 years old.

Many of the toys and games in the store have a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) connection.

In other plaza news, Jerry Washam of the Snider Plaza Merchants Association said rainy weather has delayed sidewalk work in the area of Peggy Sue BBQ, Arman Jewelry, Lane Florist, and Logos bookstore.

