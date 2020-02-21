GALLERY: Junior League Of Dallas Presents Grants

On the morning of Feb. 8 the Junior League of Dallas (JLD), along with presenting sponsor Bank of Texas, awarded grants to 39 distinguished non-profits agencies supported by its 2020-2021 Community Program at Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center.

Following the Grant Presentation, JLD and presenting sponsor, Children’s Health, offered the Dallas community a chance to participate in the Community Volunteer Fair. Attendees were able to learn about different volunteer commitments from the non-profit agencies JLD supports.

Junior League of Dallas President Brooke Bailey welcomed the crowd and acknowledged the importance of the partnership with these community agencies. The Junior League of Dallas is committed to promoting voluntarism and improving the community through the effective action

and leadership of trained volunteers. With these agencies, the JLD is determined to make an impact for the people they serve.

The Junior League of Dallas’ Research & Development team, led by Chair Wynne McNabb Cunningham and Community Vice President Christina Eubanks, goes through an intensive process of research, financial review, vetting and voting to determine grant recipients each year. Each of the recipient agencies falls into one of the JLD’s six “Issue Areas” including: Arts and Cultural Enrichment; Education; Family Preservation; Health; Poverty Intervention; and Violence Intervention.