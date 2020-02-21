Margaritas and Mardi Gras: Time to Party

February is a short month packed with fun and this weekend has much to offer around town.

Tomorrow is National Margarita Day so I don’t think you shouldn’t pay full price anywhere for a margarita. There are specials here and there, some at unexpected places like Terry Black’s Barbeque in Deep Ellum which is offering their “famous: Black’s Margarita for $3.

Other highlights include:

HIDE Bar’s Rival Menu features the best and best-selling cocktails since the bar’s opening in 2017. The menu is divided by drink profiles such as “comforting,” described as temperate, full-bodied, smooth, composed and lush (which could also describe me, actually), “sparkling,” which are fizzy, effervescent, soft-carbonated drinks made with HIDE’s house-made sparkling waters and, of course, “classics,” which includes the celebrated margarita, which is a clean, fresh version of the drink with tequila, lime and orange juices, agave and Grand Marnier for $11. www.hide.bar

Jose is featuring margs made with Olmeca Altos Blanco, an award-winning small-batch tequila. In addition to the classic margarita, Jose offers two spicy options: La Malinche with tequila, white pepper syrup, lime juice, cucumber juice and serrano pepper and the Spicy Blood Frozen marg, with blood oranges, habanero bitters, lime juice, Solerno and agave nectar, $8 each. www.jose.mx

It’s also Mardi Gras and Carnival season, so Te Deseo is hosting a Carnival Party tomorrow night from 5 pm – 2 am. Make dinner reservations for 5 p.m. and later then head upstairs to the rooftop lounge for the real party which will include Rio Carnival Dancers and a DJ. If Te Deseo were an moji, it would be the lady in the red dress cha-cha-ing across your texts. It’s a beautiful, loud, vibrant space filled with beautiful, loud vibrant people. The food is excellent, especially my favorite Sea Bass ceviche with coconut milk, green apple, serrano, corn, avocado and other bright flavors. At only $15 for a large serving, it’s a great value, too. Steaks and tender, juicy and shareable. The rooftop party is 21 and up only, make reservations at www.tedeseo.com.

Legacy Food Hall in Plano is celebrating Mardi Gras tomorrow with specialty Hurricanes and Strawberry Daiquiris for $8. You’ve got lots of food options to soak up those drinks, so check out Sea Breeze’s boiled Peel-n-Eat Shrimp by the pound and Shrimp Po Boys, Mini King Cakes from Haute Sweets Patisserie (Chef Tida is a Nola native and makes THE BEST King Cakes in town) and a Cajun Provolone Brat from Degenhardt’s Brat Haus. www.legacyfoodhall.com

Do you know the Lee Brothers? You should and you can. The James Beard Award-winning chefs and cookbook authors will be the Celebrity Chefs for VNA’s 10th Annual Celebrity Chef fundraiser benefitting VNA’s mission for caring for aging seniors. Though the dinner is sold out and the luncheon has a few more spots, a fun, intimate gathering on March 3 is Cocktails in the Kitchen, where you can mix and mingle with Matt and Ted and enjoy their southern-style food and drinks. Buy tickets now and bring your kids 21 and up, it’s a great event for young professionals, too. Buy tickets here.