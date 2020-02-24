Kid Biz Presents “Secrets to Raising Confident Kids”

Parents can enjoy an evening of shopping, sipping, and mingling at a live podcast recording of Secrets to Raising Confident Kids by Bubble Lounge and SitterCentral on Wednesday, Feb. 26, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Kid Biz.

Featuring guest speaker Mr. Donovan, parents can join the discussion and meet SitterCentral sitters.

Donavan Davis was working towards his major in radio/television in communications at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, when his career took a different path as he worked for a mom and pop gymnastics center, teaching competitive gymnastics, competitive cheer, and ballet.



“Donavan Davis was that nerdy kid in school that all the kids made fun of. The kid that was never chosen to be on a team sport. The last kid to be picked for his strength. Donavan received ongoing hazing while attending Navarro College that he never returned to complete his degree,” his bio reads. “Having been that kid, Donavan’s empathy for the children he works with motivates him to make that child successful on the child’s level, not compared to what everyone else is capable of doing for that age or that height.”

During the event, snacks and wine will be provided, and a 10% discount will be offered on Kid Biz items.