NOVEL Concept Will Come With Dallas, Park Cities Views

A high-rise apartment building in Oak Lawn or Turtle Creek may not seem unusual, but Crescent Communities’ latest luxury project is well, NOVEL.

On Jan. 9, the company announced plans to develop a high-rise multifamily community in the Oak Lawn/Turtle Creek area of Dallas. NOVEL Turtle Creek will have 206 luxury residences on 20-floors.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be in this area of Uptown,” said Peter Petricca, managing director for the Texas region of Crescent Communities’ multifamily business. “This location is special; it is situated at the confluence of the South Highland Park, Turtle Creek, and Oak Lawn neighborhoods.”

“We specifically designed NOVEL Turtle Creek to target a more mature demographic by incorporating larger floor plans with an architectural/interior style that is classic and sophisticated, yet approachable. It is our intention to provide a living experience that blends luxury and comfort with a high level of service and upscale conveniences.”

The new high-rise will be located just off the intersection of Irving and Oak Lawn avenues, one block north of Blackburn Street and approximately one-half mile south of Highland Park. The community is within walking distance of Turtle Creek Village and The Shops of Highland Park, and a five-minute walk to Turtle Creek Park and the Katy Trail.

In addition to traditional amenities, NOVEL Turtle Creek will feature 24-hour concierge service and onsite pet facilities. The fifth floor of the building is dedicated to resident amenities. It includes an outdoor deck with a swimming pool, numerous seating areas, outdoor kitchens, and views of the Turtle Creek and downtown skylines.

“It is designed to be an urban oasis, reminiscent of a luxurious residential backyard,” the company said.

Indoor amenities include a comprehensive fitness center, resident lounge, and two guest suites for family and friends who come to visit.

One-, two-, and three-bedroom residences will be available, all with private balconies with unobstructed views of Dallas and the Park Cities. Finishes and amenities will include real wood floors, gas appliances, wine refrigerators, and dry bar areas.

Penthouse units, located on the top two floors, will include expansive terraces, upgraded appliances, and other unique features such as wet bars, wall ovens, and fireplaces.

Construction on NOVEL Turtle Creek was scheduled to begin by the end of January with delivery of the first residences expected in early 2022.