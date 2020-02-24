Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 17-23

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MISSING TIRES

A thief took all four tires from a Chevrolet pickup in the 5000 block of Holland Avenue overnight before 3:06 a.m. Feb. 18.

HIGHLAND PARK

17 Monday

Crooks got into an Infinity GX80 in the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive and rifled through it around 2:57 a.m.

18 Tuesday

A thief took a mobile box trailer from a construction site in the 3700 block of Mockingbird Lane around 3:30 p.m.

Arrested at 4:18 p.m.: a 56-year-old man for a warrant in the 3500 block of Armstrong Parkway.

Arrested at 10 p.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of giving false or fictitious information and having no insurance in the 4200 block of Wycliff Avenue.

19 Wednesday

A thief took a 9mm Heckler and Koch VP9 gun with night sights from a truck in the 3700 block of Shenandoah Avenue. The incident was reported at 1 p.m.

20 Thursday

Arrested at 6:57 p.m.: a 34-year-old man for a warrant in the 5300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A porch pirate pilfered a bag containing Chanel sunglasses left out in the 3700 block of Maplewood Avenue. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Feb. 15 and was reported at 9:26 a.m.

22 Saturday

Arrested at 3:16 a.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and making an improper turn in the 5300 block of Byron Avenue.

23 Sunday

Arrested at 3:48 a.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of failure to identify, intentionally giving false information, having no insurance, and a warrant in the 5400 block of Auburndale Avenue.

Arrested at 3:48 a.m.: a 30-year-old woman accused of failure to identify, intentionally giving false information, having no insurance, and a warrant in the 5400 block of Auburndale Avenue.

Arrested at 9:51 a.m.: a 56-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Officers found a child’s bicycle with two backpacks attached to the handle bars containing tools, phone chargers, a hammer, a silver serving dish, and drug paraphernalia at 10:09 a.m. in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 12:27 p.m.: a 37 year old accused of criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest or detection with a vehicle in the 5400 block of Armstrong Parkway.

UNIVERSITY PARK

17 Monday

How easy was it to steal a Mercedes Benz in the 2800 block of Milton Avenue? The keys were left in the vehicle when it was taken overnight before 8:25 a.m.

This one sounds easy, too: A thief took an unlocked Lexus lS 250 with the keys left inside overnight before 10:22 a.m. from the 4300 block of Stanford Avenue.

A thief snagged a cellphone from a vehicle in the 4500 block of University Boulevard around 12:47 p.m.

18 Tuesday

A thief drove off with an Infiniti QX80 with the key fob left inside from the 3400 block of Hanover Street between midnight Feb. 15 and midnight Feb. 18.

A burglar snagged various items from a Ford F150 in the 3200 block of Westminster Avenue overnight before 5 a.m.

Arrested at 10:30 a.m.: a 31-year-old woman for a warrant in the 6900 block of Hursey.

Arrested at 3 p.m.: a 21-year-old man for a warrant in the 100 block of Commerce Street.

Arrested at 7:45 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of criminal mischief in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane.

19 Wednesday

A thief swiped various household items from a drug store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane around 3:43 a.m.

Arrested at 4 a.m.: a 53-year-old man accused of theft in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A thief rummaged through an Acura SUV in the 6000 block of Auburndale Avenue and took a blouse, coats, and cash between 12:30 a.m. Feb. 15 and 8:45 a.m. Feb. 19.

A thief took various sports equipment, SMU sunglasses, and a toll tag from a Lexus EX350 in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue overnight before 8:15 p.m.

20 Thursday

Arrested at 1:05 a.m.: a 30-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 4500 block of Emerson Avenue.

A burglar snagged a purse from a Honda CR-V in the 3200 block of Colgate Avenue overnight before 6 a.m.

A miscreant shattered the back driver’s side window of a BMW in the 3200 block of Marquette Street overnight before 7:45 a.m.

How easy was it for a burglar to snag a firearm from a vehicle in the 4300 block of Grassmere Lane overnight before 6 a.m.? The vehicle was unlocked.

21 Friday

A thief snagged sunglasses from a GMC Denali parked in the 4000 block of Purdue Street. The incident was reported at 4:47 p.m.

23 Sunday

A burglar snagged clothes and a Maglite from a Ford F 250 in the 3200 block of Colgate Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

Arrested at 11:37 a.m.: A 23-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 7100 block of Dickens Avenue.

A burglar took a wallet containing credit/debit cards, cash, and documents from a Land Rover in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue before 6 p.m.

Arrested at 8 p.m.: a 76-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 7500 block of Preston Road.