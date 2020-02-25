Biscotti Mama Left Corporate Gig To Launch LulaMade Brand

When I attend dinner parties, I like to bring a host gift that’s good for breakfast, such as pastries or muffins, thinking it will be a relief for the hosts not to have to prepare anything the next morning. Thanks to Zoe Horton, I now have an infinitely better hostess gift to bring: LulaMade’s Biscotti.

Zoe Horton is a 32-year-old entrepreneur who started a little business in late fall of 2018 and has since made and sold more than 12,000 biscotti. Herself.

That’s right, Zoe is the company’s one and only employee who is responsible for creating recipes, sourcing ingredients, schlepping to and from the commercial kitchen space she leases to mix, bake, bake again (as one does with biscotti), box up, and deliver. She is also the sales and accounting departments. Based on the quality of the biscotti she bakes and the energy surrounding her business, she might need to start hiring.

Named for her 2-year-old daughter, LulaMae, Zoe’s enterprise grew out of her desire to do something creative at home after her daughter was born. Originally from Lubbock, where her Greek family owns and operates diners, Zoe graduated from Texas Tech, where she met her husband.

She has always loved to bake and would bring her biscotti to her corporate marketing job for a mid-morning snack that she’d dunk in her coffee. Soon, co-workers were asking for batches of their own. Then friends were asking Zoe to bake them for baby showers, bridal showers, and birthday parties.

Zoe eventually left the marketing job to commit fully to LulaMae, the baby, and LulaMade, the biscotti.

The biscotti comes in sweet and savory flavors, each creatively named for people she loves.

The LulaFetti is made with coconut flour, almond paste, and rainbow sprinkles; Vasili’s Valentine (named for her grandfather) is red velvet flavored and seriously the most delicious biscotti I’ve ever tasted.

The Mother-in-Law is savory and made with olive oil, lemons, rosemary, and Dallas Mozzarella Company’s Montasio cheese, a nutty, vibrant semi-hard cheese.

Other flavors include Lemon Lavender, Strawberry Shortcake, Blueberry Lemon, and Peanut Butter and Jelly. Availability varies seasonally, so check the website to scope out flavors and gluten-free options.

One of the great things about biscotti is that it was created to have a long shelf life and be sturdy so Roman soldiers could take it on bumpy roads when they went a-conquering.

Since we don’t need post-decimation sustenance, merely a snack that won’t go stale after three days, biscotti is a treat to have around the office or house or bring to your Valentine.

The biscotti can be ordered online and delivered locally for a small fee, or shipped. Pricing is $12 for a half dozen and $18 per dozen. It’s also sold in a handful of retail outlets and markets, so check the website for the full list: LulaMadeBiscotti.com and IG LulaMade Biscotti.