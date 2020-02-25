Cookie Peddlers Put Purposes to Proceeds

The Girl Scouts of Highland Park Troop 8271 love having their own cookie business, and they have big goals.

In addition to peddling their boxes of Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Thin Mints, and other favorites, the troop of girls from Armstrong Elementary and University Park Elementary collects donations to buy cookies for members of the military and first responders.

Also, one-third of the troop’s cookie proceeds go to the Rebecca Buchanan Brimmage Foundation, which raises money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation to have Rebecca Buchanan Brimmage name on one granted wish for a terminally ill child per year. Learn more at rallywithrebecca.org and wish.org.

Troop 8271 has also collected cans for North Texas Food Bank and made jewelry for the Holiday Bazaar to raise money for Pajamas for Seniors. Visit girlscouts.org.

Editor’s note: Troops will take turns operating a booth at the Tom Thumb in Snider Plaza until Girl Scout cookie sales end on March 1.