Dallas Architecture Forum Hosts Frida Escobedo Tonight

The Dallas Architecture Forum will continue its 2019-2020 Lecture Season with celebrated architect Frida Escobedo, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Horchow Auditorium at the Dallas Museum of Art.

The forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing public education about architecture, landscape architecture, design, and the urban environment.

Frida Escobedo´s design includes art and architecture installations, custom furniture, as well as residential and public buildings. The firm has received prestigious commissions from the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Guggenheim Foundation, Stanford University, Neutra’s VDL Research House, the Chicago Architecture Biennial and la Biennale d’Architecture d’Orléans. Among Escobedo’s many awards and recognitions are those from Architectural Review and The Architectural League.

Escobedo has been a visiting professor at Columbia, UC Berkeley, Rice, Harvard GSD, and London’s Architectural Association. Escobedo was recognized as one of the top 30 most influential architects practicing today by archdaily.com.

In 2018, Escobedo received the coveted commission to design that year’s Serpentine Pavilion in London’s Kensington Gardens using materials and architectural styles from both Britain and Mexico in order to create a work that would capture the historical and cultural aspects of each country. The design of the Pavilion is an allusion to courtyards typically attached to houses in Mexico. Her selection to design the Serpentine Pavilion is one of the highest design recognitions awarded to an architect, an honor previously given to Zaha Hadid, Oscar Niemeyer, Bjarke Ingels, Jean Nouvel, Peter Zumthor, Herzog & de Meuron, and Rem Koolhaas.

“Since winning the commission in 2018 to create the prestigious annual Serpentine Pavilion for the Serpentine Galleries in London, Frida Escobedo, the youngest architect at the time to be chosen for this honor, has become a rising star,” stated Forum Executive Director Nate Eudaly. “Her work focuses on simple materials and pure forms that combine tradition with a modern aesthetic and also consider the social and political context that shapes a project. Ms. Escobedo incorporates sculptural elements into her creative design process, producing architecture that is direct and organic, a celebration of essential craft. We invite the greater Dallas community to join us for this inspirational evening.”

The lecture will occur at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 with a complimentary reception beginning at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 per lecture for general admission and $5 for students (with ID). Tickets can be purchased at the door before the lecture. No reservations are needed to attend Forum lectures.

Dallas Architecture Forum members receive free admission to all regular Forum lectures as a benefit of membership, and AIA members can earn one hour of CE credit for each lecture. For more information on The Dallas Architecture Forum, visit www.dallasarchitectureforum.org or call 214-764-2406.