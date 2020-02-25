Dallas Market Hall Hosts Beloved LeCreuset Factory to Table Sale

Thursday is a special day in Dallas. Want to know why? Because the internationally revered Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale opens at Dallas Market Hall. The four-day sale offers deep discounts on a wide variety of Le Creuset cookware and accessories.

What’s the big deal with Le Creuset? First, let’s make sure we are saying the brand correctly: it’s pronounced “luh-CROO-zay” which means I’ve been saying it wrong for half a century. The 95-year-old company manufactures porcelain enameled cast iron cookware, a process that enables superior heat conductivity while being much easier to clean and maintain than traditional cast iron. The cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools and tabletop come in almost 50 colors.

Every home cook should have a Dutch Oven (yes, even you, Millennials) and there are great options at the sale. My 25-year-old son, who is building his culinary prowess and paraphernalia, is shopping for a Dutch Oven but unsure of the best size and shape to buy. According to the Bon Appétit magazine test kitchen, you should first acquire a round versus oval Dutch Oven which makes sense because burners are round so heat distribution is even. Ovals are great for oven roasting. As for size, the general rule of thumb is that a 5 ½ – 6 ½ quart Dutch Oven will handle cooking for four people, a 7-8 qt. size allows space for a large group. And there you have it, a lesson on Dutch Ovens.

Details about the Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale can be found online, where you can also purchase tickets. This is a ticketed event, with Le Creuset donating proceeds of ticket sales to Meals on Wheels America,

Sale dates: February 27 – March 1

Dallas Market Hall

Ticket price for Thursday’s VIP Shopping Event is $30 and offers three extended shopping sessions from 12:30-3 p.m., 3:30-6 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m., the VIP event will feature early sale access, mystery boxes, light bites, music and more. Tickets to the VIP sessions are available for purchase here.

General Admission tickets are $10 and provide entry Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 1.