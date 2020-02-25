Highland Park Village Announces 2020 Spring LOCAL Markets

Springtime fun is blooming at Highland Park Village.

The shopping center’s first LOCAL artisan market of spring is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28, followed by markets April 18, May 16, and June 20. The activities, located in Livingston Court between Celine and Balenciaga, include a selection of handcrafted food and goods, live entertainment, and a children’s craft corner.

Each season features more than 25 local vendors.

Here’s what to expect from the rest of the season:

Saturday, March 28 – Kick off the season with fresh spring florals from Flower Gals Co.’s ’63 VW Truck

– Kick off the season with fresh spring florals from Flower Gals Co.’s ’63 VW Truck Saturday, April 18 – Spring is in the air, so enjoy live baby ducks, bunnies, and more

– Spring is in the air, so enjoy live baby ducks, bunnies, and more Saturday, May 16 – The countdown to summer begins and LOCAL is celebrating with the annual Summer Shopping Stroll, featuring exclusive store offers

– The countdown to summer begins and LOCAL is celebrating with the annual Summer Shopping Stroll, featuring exclusive store offers Saturday, June 20 – Keep cool with refreshing treats from Parlor’s Ice Creams and enjoy a festive summer soiree

New artisans this season include:

LulaMade Biscotti: Zoe Horton from the Park Cities presents homemade biscotti from an old family recipe

Waffle O’licious: handcrafted sweet and savory Belgium waffles

Hippos and Hashbrowns: treats and healthy eats including grain crisps, granola, and sourdough biscuits

Kate Swail Designs: gold and turquoise handmade jewelry, inspired by local designer Kate Swail’s Latin travels

Wabash Road: hand painted and Texas-inspired watercolor playing cards

Kori Green Designs: colorful jewelry handcrafted with natural stones by Kori Green in Fort Worth

The Bow Next Door: children’s hair bows made from timeless fabrics for every occasion