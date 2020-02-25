Wednesday, February 26, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

The crowd at a Highland Park Village LOCAL market. Courtesy photo
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Highland Park Village Announces 2020 Spring LOCAL Markets

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , , ,

Springtime fun is blooming at Highland Park Village.

The shopping center’s first LOCAL artisan market of spring is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28, followed by markets April 18, May 16, and June 20. The activities, located in Livingston Court between Celine and Balenciaga, include a selection of handcrafted food and goods, live entertainment, and a children’s craft corner.

Each season features more than 25 local vendors.

Here’s what to expect from the rest of the season:

  • Saturday, March 28 – Kick off the season with fresh spring florals from Flower Gals Co.’s ’63 VW Truck
  • Saturday, April 18 – Spring is in the air, so enjoy live baby ducks, bunnies, and more
  • Saturday, May 16 – The countdown to summer begins and LOCAL is celebrating with the annual Summer Shopping Stroll, featuring exclusive store offers
  • Saturday, June 20 – Keep cool with refreshing treats from Parlor’s Ice Creams and enjoy a festive summer soiree

New artisans this season include:

  • LulaMade Biscotti: Zoe Horton from the Park Cities presents homemade biscotti from an old family recipe
  • Waffle O’licious: handcrafted sweet and savory Belgium waffles
  • Hippos and Hashbrowns: treats and healthy eats including grain crisps, granola, and sourdough biscuits
  • Kate Swail Designs: gold and turquoise handmade jewelry, inspired by local designer Kate Swail’s Latin travels
  • Wabash Road: hand painted and Texas-inspired watercolor playing cards
  • Kori Green Designs: colorful jewelry handcrafted with natural stones by Kori Green in Fort Worth
  • The Bow Next Door: children’s hair bows made from timeless fabrics for every occasion

 

You May Also Like

HPHS Spring Signees Headed Coast to Coast

Todd Jorgenson 0

BREAKING: UP Could Annex HP

Bradford Pearson 9

HPUMC Announces Fall “Authors Live” Lineup

Sarah Bennett 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *