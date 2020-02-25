Latin-Infused Event Raises Money for Dallas Education Foundation

The luxury hospitality brand Ketsali hosted a Latin-flavored art auction at Stanley Korshack last week, all to benefit the Dallas Education Fund’s tornado relief fund. Attendees enjoyed music, drinks, and food that owners Keren and C.J. Martin felt embodied the Latin hospitality that was representative of their brand, all while bidding on art and other auction items.

The Martins hosted the event as part of a promise they made in December to help Dallas ISD recover from a devastating EF3 tornado that severely damaged three schools.

The two launched their brand at a glitzy party at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry. They announced there, with Dallas ISD school board president Justin Henry and trustee Edwin Flores, as well as Dallas Education Foundation executive director Mita Havlick, that they would raise $50,000 for the foundation’s tornado relief fund.

“We want to start in our own community by helping the DISD schools affected by these devastating tornados,” Keren said.

A total of 10 Dallas ISD schools were impacted by the Oct. 20 tornado, with three – Thomas Jefferson High School, Cary Middle School, and Walnut Hill Elementary – receiving the brunt of the destruction.

In addition to artwork by Fernando M. Diaz, the auction offered a Stanley Korshak party for four, a package of four Dallas Stars tickets with parking pass, a Ketsali hospitality experience, and more.