Prestigious Kips Bay Decorator Show House Picks Dallas as Newest Location

The internationally recognized Kips Bay Decorator Show House, hosted by Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, announced its newest satellite show in Dallas – and it is looking for Dallas designers.



For the past 47 years, celebrated interior designers transform a luxury Manhattan home into an elegant exhibition of fine furnishings, art, and technology. For a first year, the highly esteemed design event heads to the South, enlisting some of the nation’s most talented interior designers to transform a home in Dallas debuting in September 2020.

“The Kips Bay Decorator Show House delights visitors from near and far with its astounding makeover each year. With such talented designer in Texas, we expect our debut in Dallas to be one of our best Show Houses ever and the perfect backdrop for creativity and inspiration,” said James Druckman, president and CEO of the New York Design Center, and president of the board of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. “We are eager to share the transformed Show House with the public and designers alike to raise essential funding for New York City’s youth.”

The Show House doubles as the nation’s leading design event of the year and Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club’s top fundraiser. For nearly half a century, top interior designers have come together in raising more than $25 million for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club of New York, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in the city.

Following the success of the third annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, the club chose Dallas as its newest outpost, due to the bustling and growing design community in Texas. The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas chairs include Steele Marcoux, Christopher Peacock, and Jan Showers, as well as vice-chairs Jean Lui and Chad Dorsey.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will benefit local charity Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit agency dedicated to creating soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty.

To apply and be considered, designers are invited to submit a single PDF of six to 12 images which represent their work, a single page bio with complete contact information, as well as any and all previous show house participations to Nazira.Handal@kipsbay.org. Kips Bay requests that all documentation be received for review no later May 27. Invited designers will then be notified and informed of the room lottery process and other relevant details for their consideration.

For more information visit www.kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.