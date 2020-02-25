Scots Set for Season-Opening Road Swing

With its annual Blue vs. Gold scrimmage in the books, Highland Park will start playing games that count on Tuesday.

In their third season under head coach Rich Moses, the Scots will travel to McKinney to begin a season-opening three-game road trip. They also will meet Frisco on Feb. 29 and Allen on March 4 before the home opener on March 7 against Cypress Bridgeland.

Highlights on the HP schedule include a two-game trip to southern California in mid-March, home games against West Coast powers Torrey Pines and Loyola in April, and back-to-back clashes against rivals St. Mark’s and Jesuit to close the season.

Last season, the Scots advanced to the championship game at the Texas High School Lacrosse League state tournament before falling to ESD.

2020 HP LACROSSE SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Feb. 25 at McKinney 7:45 p.m. Feb. 29 at Frisco 6 p.m. March 4 at Allen 6:30 p.m. March 7 Cypress Bridgeland 4 p.m. March 11 at ESD 7:30 p.m. March 14 at Coronado (Calif.) 4 p.m. March 16 at La Costa Canyon (Calif.) 9 p.m. March 25 St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) 7 p.m. March 28 Austin Westlake 1:30 p.m. April 3 Torrey Pines (Calif.) 7 p.m. April 4 at The Woodlands 4 p.m. April 9 at Southlake Carroll 7:45 p.m. April 14 Rockwall 7:45 p.m. April 17 Loyola (Calif.) 6 p.m. April 18 Plano West 2 p.m. April 22 at St. Mark’s 7:30 p.m. April 24 Jesuit 7 p.m.