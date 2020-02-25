Wednesday, February 26, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park lacrosse captains include, from left, Drew Scott, John Beecherl, Andrew Bonnet, and Doak Walker.
Park Cities Sports 

Scots Set for Season-Opening Road Swing

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , , , , ,

With its annual Blue vs. Gold scrimmage in the books, Highland Park will start playing games that count on Tuesday.

In their third season under head coach Rich Moses, the Scots will travel to McKinney to begin a season-opening three-game road trip. They also will meet Frisco on Feb. 29 and Allen on March 4 before the home opener on March 7 against Cypress Bridgeland.

Highlights on the HP schedule include a two-game trip to southern California in mid-March, home games against West Coast powers Torrey Pines and Loyola in April, and back-to-back clashes against rivals St. Mark’s and Jesuit to close the season.

Last season, the Scots advanced to the championship game at the Texas High School Lacrosse League state tournament before falling to ESD.

 

2020 HP LACROSSE SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time
Feb. 25 at McKinney 7:45 p.m.
Feb. 29 at Frisco 6 p.m.
March 4 at Allen 6:30 p.m.
March 7 Cypress Bridgeland 4 p.m.
March 11 at ESD 7:30 p.m.
March 14 at Coronado (Calif.) 4 p.m.
March 16 at La Costa Canyon (Calif.) 9 p.m.
March 25 St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) 7 p.m.
March 28 Austin Westlake 1:30 p.m.
April 3 Torrey Pines (Calif.) 7 p.m.
April 4 at The Woodlands 4 p.m.
April 9 at Southlake Carroll 7:45 p.m.
April 14 Rockwall 7:45 p.m.
April 17 Loyola (Calif.) 6 p.m.
April 18 Plano West 2 p.m.
April 22 at St. Mark’s 7:30 p.m.
April 24 Jesuit 7 p.m.

You May Also Like

Kaplan Advances to State for Lady Scots

Todd Jorgenson 0

MacArthur to Give Scots Tough Playoff Test

Todd Jorgenson 0

Highland Park Sports in Full Swing This Weekend

Chuck Cox 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *