Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Family Compass Luncheon to Feature Pat Smith

Pat Smith, CEO and founder of Treasure You, will be the keynote speaker at the Family Compass North Star Luncheon on Monday, April 27 at Dallas Country Club.

Treasure You is a nonprofit that inspires women to pursue their second chance in life despite difficult circumstances and setbacks. She authored the book Second Chances: Finding Healing for Your Pain, Regaining Your Strength, Celebrating Your Life. Smith is also co-founder of Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities, as well as founder and CEO of Pat Smith Enterprises.

Taking place during April’s Child Abuse Prevision Month, the fundraiser aims to raise awareness on how to stop child abuse and neglect before it occurs. The 11:30 a.m. luncheon will include a VIP reception, seated lunch, and recognition of this year’s North Star Award.

For ticket and sponsorship information, click here.

